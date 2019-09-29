Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 -0.15 10.01M -2.18 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 3 0.00 12.61M -1.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 93,902,439.02% -34.5% -31.2% Cerecor Inc. 372,108,120.87% -218.9% -65.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 156.88% and an $28 average target price. Competitively Cerecor Inc. has an average target price of $10.5, with potential upside of 221.10%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Cerecor Inc. seems more appealing than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Cerecor Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 55.2%. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.71%. Comparatively, 1.2% are Cerecor Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Cerecor Inc. -9.84% -28.67% -24.11% -22.2% -8.41% 24.77%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Cerecor Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.