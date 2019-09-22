Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 17.96 N/A -2.18 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Caladrius Biosciences Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $28, and a 137.89% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.9% of Caladrius Biosciences Inc. shares. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 23.71%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has -20.79% weaker performance.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.