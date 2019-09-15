Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)’s results

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 18.22 N/A -2.18 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 116 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Ascendis Pharma A/S which has a 22.3 Current Ratio and a 22.3 Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $27.5, while its potential upside is 130.32%. Competitively the consensus target price of Ascendis Pharma A/S is $170.5, which is potential 64.38% upside. Based on the data given earlier, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Ascendis Pharma A/S, analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Ascendis Pharma A/S on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.