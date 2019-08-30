Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.17 N/A -2.18 0.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 29.98 N/A -2.88 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -85.4%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Current Ratio is 17.5. Meanwhile, Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.5 while its Quick Ratio is 4.5. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a 171.36% upside potential and a consensus target price of $27.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 0.7%. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 23.71%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 45.04% of Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.23% -18.69% -16.75% -0.23% 0% -21.55%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S. aureus alphatoxin. The company is also developing AR-105, a fully human IgG1 mAb, which is in Phase II trials to target gram-negative bacteria P. aeruginosa; AR-101, a human IgM mAb that is in Phase IIa trials for the treatment of hospital-acquired pneumonia (HAP)and ventilator-associated pneumonia (VAP) caused by P. aeruginosa serotype O11; AR-401 to treat infections caused by A. baumannii; AR-201, an anti- respiratory syncytial virus F-protein mAb; and AR-501, an anti-infective therapy to manage chronic lung infections in cystic fibrosis patients and acute pneumonia in HAP and VAP patients. Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.