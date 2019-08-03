Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)’s results

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.92 N/A -2.18 0.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 3 436.45 N/A -0.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Spero Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spero Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0.00% -44.4% -37.2%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AquaBounty Technologies Inc. are 7.2 and 7.2 respectively. Spero Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and AquaBounty Technologies Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 AquaBounty Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $28.5, while its potential upside is 197.81%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 57.7% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc. shares. Insiders owned 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of AquaBounty Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% AquaBounty Technologies Inc. -1.75% 9.09% 50% 54.13% 17.48% 63.9%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than AquaBounty Technologies Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats AquaBounty Technologies Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and markets products to enhance productivity in aquaculture. Its lead product is the AquAdvantage Salmon, a genetically modified animal for human consumption. The company was formerly known as Aqua Bounty Farms, Inc. and changed its name to AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. in June 2004. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Maynard, Massachusetts. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Intrexon Corporation.