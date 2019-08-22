Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 14.99 N/A -2.18 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.17 N/A 0.10 39.39

Table 1 demonstrates Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.5. The Current Ratio of rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a 190.22% upside potential and an average price target of $28.5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 55.1%. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.