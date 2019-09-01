Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s results

We are comparing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.17 N/A -2.18 0.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.55 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 while its Quick Ratio is 17.5. On the competitive side is, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. which has a 6.6 Current Ratio and a 6.6 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Akcea Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 171.36%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 53.1% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has 68.94% stronger performance while Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -28.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.