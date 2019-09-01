Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.17 N/A -2.18 0.00 Agenus Inc. 3 3.39 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Agenus Inc. 0.00% 65.6% -54.1%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.5 and a Quick Ratio of 17.5. Competitively, Agenus Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Agenus Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Agenus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Spero Therapeutics Inc. is $27, with potential upside of 171.36%. Agenus Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 average target price and a 73.61% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Agenus Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Agenus Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 53.1% and 33.6%. 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.18% of Agenus Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Agenus Inc. 0.42% -18.03% -4.74% -30.75% 29.57% 1.26%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Agenus Inc.

Summary

Spero Therapeutics Inc. beats Agenus Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the bodyÂ’s immune system for patients suffering with cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies. It is also developing checkpoint modulating antibody candidates targeting GITR, OX40, TIM-3, and LAG-3. In addition, the company develops vaccine programs, such as Prophage cancer vaccine candidate; AutoSynVax, a synthetic cancer vaccine program targeting the neo-epitope landscape in cancer patients; and PhosPhoSynVax, a vaccine candidate designed to induce immunity against a novel class of tumor specific neo-epitopes. Further, Agenus Inc. develops QS-21 Stimulon, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of malaria and shingles. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.