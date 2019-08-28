Reviewing Spero Therapeutics Inc. (SPRO)’s and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN)’s results

Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spero Therapeutics Inc. 11 15.45 N/A -2.18 0.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -25.2% -24.2%

Liquidity

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 17.5 and 17.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 19.7 and 19.7 respectively. Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 166.80% at a $27 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $5.5, while its potential upside is 28.21%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Spero Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spero Therapeutics Inc. and Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 53.1% and 83% respectively. Insiders owned 23.71% of Spero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.15% of Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94% Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22.5% 60.95% 51.55% 103.23% 66.42% 177.36%

For the past year Spero Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Achillion Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for infectious diseases and immune system disorders in the United States and internationally. Its drug candidates for treating chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection comprise Odalasvir, a NS5A inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trials; ACH-3422, a NS5B nucleotide polymerase inhibitor; and Sovaprevir, a NS3 protease inhibitor that has completed Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing ACH-4471, a complement factor D inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and C3G, a disease resulting from alternative pathway over-activation; and other factor D inhibitors. It has a license and development agreement with Ora, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ACH-702, a drug candidate that is delivered topically or locally; and collaboration arrangement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc. to develop and commercialize antiviral drug candidates for treating HCV infection. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.