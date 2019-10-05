Reviewing Speedway Motorsports Inc. (TRK)’s and Peak Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS)’s results

Since Speedway Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:TRK) and Peak Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS) are part of the Sporting Activities industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Speedway Motorsports Inc. 20 1.67 11.24M 1.26 15.74 Peak Resorts Inc. 11 0.00 9.74M 0.33 33.45

Demonstrates Speedway Motorsports Inc. and Peak Resorts Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Peak Resorts Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Speedway Motorsports Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Peak Resorts Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Speedway Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:TRK) and Peak Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:SKIS)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Speedway Motorsports Inc. 56,940,222.90% 5.5% 3.6% Peak Resorts Inc. 88,868,613.14% 10.6% 1.9%

Volatility and Risk

Speedway Motorsports Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. In other hand, Peak Resorts Inc. has beta of 1.17 which is 17.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Speedway Motorsports Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5. Competitively, Peak Resorts Inc. has 1.1 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Peak Resorts Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 24.1% of Speedway Motorsports Inc. shares and 41.3% of Peak Resorts Inc. shares. About 1.7% of Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Peak Resorts Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Speedway Motorsports Inc. -0.1% 6.8% 5.32% 24.53% 14.52% 21.7% Peak Resorts Inc. 0.28% 134.27% 142.63% 139.43% 119.6% 132.26%

For the past year Speedway Motorsports Inc. was less bullish than Peak Resorts Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 13 factors Speedway Motorsports Inc. beats Peak Resorts Inc.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. As of December 31, 2016, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 784,000 with 760 luxury suites. The company also provides souvenir merchandising, including screen-printing and embroidery, as well as food, beverage, and hospitality catering services; and radio programming, production, and distribution services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes modified racing cars and parts; produces and sells micro-lubricant; distributes, wholesales, and retails motorsports and other sports-related souvenir merchandise and apparel; leases oil and gas mineral rights; and rents warehouse, industrial park, and office space, as well as track rentals for motorsports and non-motorsports events and activities, and driving schools. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Concord, North Carolina. Speedway Motorsports Inc. is a subsidiary of Sonic Financial Corporation.

Peak Resorts, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and leases day ski and overnight drive ski resorts. The company offers various activities, services, and amenities, including skiing, snowboarding, terrain parks, tubing, dining, lodging, equipment rentals and sales, ski and snowboard instruction and mountain biking, zip tours, and other summer activities. Its ski resort operations consist of snow skiing, snowboarding, and snow sports areas in Wildwood and Weston, Missouri; Bellefontaine and Cleveland, Ohio; Paoli, Indiana; Blakeslee and Lake Harmony, Pennsylvania; Bartlett, Bennington, and Pinkham Notch, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; Hunter, New York; and an 18 hole golf course in West Dover, Vermont. The company also manages hotels in Bartlett, New Hampshire; West Dover, Vermont; and Hunter, New York. It operates 14 ski resorts. Peak Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wildwood, Missouri.