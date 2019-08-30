Reviewing Speedway Motorsports Inc. (TRK)’s and Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:DVD)’s results

Speedway Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:TRK) and Dover Motorsports Inc. (NYSE:DVD), both competing one another are Sporting Activities companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Speedway Motorsports Inc. 18 1.72 N/A 1.26 15.74 Dover Motorsports Inc. 2 1.65 N/A 0.15 13.70

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Speedway Motorsports Inc. and Dover Motorsports Inc. Dover Motorsports Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Speedway Motorsports Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Speedway Motorsports Inc. is currently more expensive than Dover Motorsports Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Speedway Motorsports Inc. 0.00% 5.5% 3.6% Dover Motorsports Inc. 0.00% 10.9% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

Speedway Motorsports Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.94 beta. Competitively, Dover Motorsports Inc.’s 88.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Speedway Motorsports Inc. are 1.6 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Dover Motorsports Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Speedway Motorsports Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dover Motorsports Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Speedway Motorsports Inc. and Dover Motorsports Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 24.1% and 50.5% respectively. 1.7% are Speedway Motorsports Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 15.3% of Dover Motorsports Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Speedway Motorsports Inc. -0.1% 6.8% 5.32% 24.53% 14.52% 21.7% Dover Motorsports Inc. 3.1% 1.01% -6.54% 2.56% -2.44% 6.38%

For the past year Speedway Motorsports Inc. was more bullish than Dover Motorsports Inc.

Summary

Speedway Motorsports Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Dover Motorsports Inc.

Speedway Motorsports, Inc., through its subsidiaries, promotes, markets, and sponsors motorsports activities in the United States. The company owns and operates eight racing facilities, including Atlanta Motor Speedway, Bristol Motor Speedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kentucky Speedway, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Sonoma Raceway, and Texas Motor Speedway racing facilities. As of December 31, 2016, its racing facilities included total seating capacity of approximately 784,000 with 760 luxury suites. The company also provides souvenir merchandising, including screen-printing and embroidery, as well as food, beverage, and hospitality catering services; and radio programming, production, and distribution services. In addition, it manufactures and distributes modified racing cars and parts; produces and sells micro-lubricant; distributes, wholesales, and retails motorsports and other sports-related souvenir merchandise and apparel; leases oil and gas mineral rights; and rents warehouse, industrial park, and office space, as well as track rentals for motorsports and non-motorsports events and activities, and driving schools. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Concord, North Carolina. Speedway Motorsports Inc. is a subsidiary of Sonic Financial Corporation.