Reviewing Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 8.77 N/A -1.16 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 14.47 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1%

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.53 beta, while its volatility is 153.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Flex Pharma Inc.’s 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.77 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $26.67, with potential upside of 211.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.7% and 13.7%. Insiders owned 1.1% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34% Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance while Flex Pharma Inc. has 21.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Flex Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.