Reviewing Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

Both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.95 N/A -1.37 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.54 and its 154.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Evofem Biosciences Inc. has a 0.61 beta and it is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 243.69% at a $26.67 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 75.6% and 55.8%. About 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 31.5% are Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Evofem Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.