Reviewing Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 7.73 N/A -1.16 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 9.58 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 153.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.53 beta. In other hand, Cerecor Inc. has beta of 2.17 which is 117.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cerecor Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $26.67, and a 253.25% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Cerecor Inc. is $10.5, which is potential 143.62% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Cerecor Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.9% of Cerecor Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -0.34% weaker performance while Cerecor Inc. has 69.97% stronger performance.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Cerecor Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.