Reviewing Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s results

Both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 8.60 N/A -1.16 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 73.33 N/A -0.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Volatility and Risk

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 153.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.53 beta. Celsion Corporation has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 217.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.7% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares. Insiders owned 1.1% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -8.21% -12.36% -26.23% -35.22% -51.47% -0.34% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Celsion Corporation.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.