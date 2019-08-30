Reviewing Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

This is a contrast between Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 7.58 N/A -1.37 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 22.26 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 2.54 and it happens to be 154.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 263.35% and an $26.67 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 75.6% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 53.6% of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.