Reviewing Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI)’s and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO)’s results

Both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 8.01 N/A -1.37 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.6% -30.4% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk & Volatility

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 2.54 beta, while its volatility is 154.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. ARCA biopharma Inc. on the other hand, has 1.79 beta which makes it 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 253.25% and an $26.67 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75.6% and 9.1% respectively. About 1.3% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.13% -11.45% -18.49% -32.32% -63.66% -13.37% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -13.37% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ARCA biopharma Inc.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company markets six drug products, including FUSILEV for patients with metastatic colorectal cancer and rescue after high-dose methotrexate therapy in osteosarcoma, and to diminish toxicity and counteract the effects of impaired methotrexate elimination and of inadvertent overdosage of folic acid antagonists; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor to treat patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; ZEVALIN injection for patients with follicular non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; MARQIBO, a sphingomyelin/cholesterol liposome-encapsulated formulation for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ injection for patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients. It is also developing ROLONTIS for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; QAPZOLA for intravesical instillation in post-transurethral resection of bladder tumors in patients with non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and POZIOTINIB for treating breast and lung cancer. The company sells its drugs through a direct sales force in the United States; and through distributors in Europe. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing and development agreement with Cell Therapeutics, Inc.; license agreement with Merck & Cie AG, Sloan-Kettering Institute, and Cydex Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; development and commercialization collaboration agreement with Allergan, Inc.; collaboration agreement with Nippon Kayaku Co., LTD.; licensing and collaboration agreement with Onxeo DK; and co-development and commercialization agreement with Hanmi Pharmaceutical Company. The company was formerly known as NeoTherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2002. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, Nevada.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.