Reviewing Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (SPB)’s and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS)’s results

Both Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPB) and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:NUS) are each other’s competitor in the Personal Products industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 56 0.78 N/A 7.02 7.14 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 48 0.91 N/A 2.28 17.52

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nu Skin Enterprises Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0.00% 61.5% 12.5% Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 0.00% 16% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s current beta is 1.82 and it happens to be 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s 37.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.63 beta.

Liquidity

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.6 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

The consensus price target of Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. is $56, with potential upside of 12.72%. On the other hand, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s potential upside is 71.20% and its consensus price target is $73. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. is looking more favorable than Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. and Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 30.48% and 79.6%. 0.34% are Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.1% of Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. -3.58% -5.27% -16.65% -8.59% -42.91% 18.6% Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. 0.33% -17.97% -37.84% -37.17% -44.89% -34.81%

For the past year Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. has 18.6% stronger performance while Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. has -34.81% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc. beats Nu Skin Enterprises Inc.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products. The company also offers ageLOC Youth nutritional supplements, ageLOC TR90 weight management and body shaping systems, and LifePak nutritional supplements, as well as other anti-aging nutritional solutions and weight management products. In addition, it is involved in the research and product development of aging, such as the influence of certain ingredients on gene expression. The company sells its products directly as well as through distributors, and its retail stores and Website. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.