Reviewing SpartanNash Company (SPTN)’s and United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) and United Natural Foods Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) as far as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Food Wholesale industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SpartanNash Company 13 0.05 N/A 0.79 15.02 United Natural Foods Inc. 11 0.04 N/A -6.30 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates SpartanNash Company and United Natural Foods Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of SpartanNash Company and United Natural Foods Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SpartanNash Company 0.00% 0% 0% United Natural Foods Inc. 0.00% -16.2% -4.1%

Risk and Volatility

SpartanNash Company’s volatility measures that it’s 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.37 beta. United Natural Foods Inc. has a 2.08 beta and it is 108.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SpartanNash Company. Its rival United Natural Foods Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 0.7 respectively. SpartanNash Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than United Natural Foods Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for SpartanNash Company and United Natural Foods Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SpartanNash Company 2 0 1 2.33 United Natural Foods Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

SpartanNash Company has a -13.19% downside potential and an average target price of $10.33.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both SpartanNash Company and United Natural Foods Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.4% and 94.3% respectively. Insiders held 2.9% of SpartanNash Company shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of United Natural Foods Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SpartanNash Company 1.9% 2.52% -24.81% -44.06% -50.67% -31.2% United Natural Foods Inc. 4.56% 7.41% -19.25% -26.31% -69.18% -6.89%

For the past year United Natural Foods Inc. has weaker performance than SpartanNash Company

Summary

SpartanNash Company beats United Natural Foods Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, pharmacy, and health and beauty care products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores. This segment also offers value-added services to independent food distribution customers. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products to military commissaries and exchanges located in 45 states across the United States and the District of Columbia, Europe, Puerto Rico, Cuba, Bahrain, and Egypt. The Retail segment operates retail stores in the Midwest and Great Lakes regions primarily under the banners of Family Fare Supermarkets, VGÂ’s Food and Pharmacy, D&W Fresh Markets, Sun Mart, and Family Fresh Market; and fuel centers primarily at its retail stores under the banners of Family Fare Quick Stop, D&W Quick Stop, VGÂ’s Quick Stop, Forest Hills Quick Stop, and Sun Mart Express Fuel. Its retail stores offer branded perishable food products, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care products, and pharmacy services, as well as approximately 7,100 private brand items primarily under the Spartan and Our Family, Open Acres, Top Care, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, B-leve, PAWS Premium, and Valu Time names. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated 157 retail stores; and 30 fuel centers. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in May 2014. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.