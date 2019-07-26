Reviewing Spartan Motors Inc. (SPAR)’s and Its Peers results

We are comparing Spartan Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAR) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They are Trucks & Other Vehicles companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Spartan Motors Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.13% of all Trucks & Other Vehicles’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Spartan Motors Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.33% of all Trucks & Other Vehicles companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Spartan Motors Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Motors Inc. 0.00% 6.60% 3.50% Industry Average 2.86% 14.36% 5.83%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Spartan Motors Inc. and its competitors’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Motors Inc. N/A 9 26.25 Industry Average 333.73M 11.67B 17.26

Spartan Motors Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Spartan Motors Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Spartan Motors Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Motors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.75 2.44

As a group, Trucks & Other Vehicles companies have a potential upside of 32.30%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Spartan Motors Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Motors Inc. -6.56% 1.33% 7.94% 8.19% -41.6% 26% Industry Average 1.49% 1.33% 3.98% 13.97% 7.88% 21.64%

For the past year Spartan Motors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Spartan Motors Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Spartan Motors Inc.’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.13 and has 1.55 Quick Ratio. Spartan Motors Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spartan Motors Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Spartan Motors Inc. has a beta of 1.36 and its 36.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Spartan Motors Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 1.65 which is 64.50% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Spartan Motors Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Spartan Motors Inc.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 6 factors Spartan Motors Inc.

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty and purpose-built specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment provides walk-in vans, cutaway vans, truck bodies, and parts and accessories for use in e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Ultimate, Trademaster, Metromaster, Utilivan, Spartan Upfit Services, and Reach brands. This segment also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, and passenger vans under Specialty Up-fit name; and distributes related aftermarket parts and accessories. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment provides emergency response cabs and chassis, pumpers, aerial ladder components for fire trucks, rescue equipment, tankers, and parts and accessories under the Spartan, Smeal, Ladder Tower, and UST brands, as well as offers body, aerial, pump, drivetrain, and chassis repair and maintenance services. The Specialty Chassis and Vehicles segment offers motor home chassis; and defense and specialty chassis and vehicles, as well as provides related aftermarket parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services. This segment also offers assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis. The company sells its products through a network of independent truck dealers, original equipment manufacturers, dealer distributors, leasing companies, and municipalities and other governmental entities, as well as to commercial and individual end users. Spartan Motors, Inc. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Charlotte, Michigan.