Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)’s results

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Voya Financial Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Voya Financial Inc. 53 0.80 N/A 3.43 16.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Voya Financial Inc. Voya Financial Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Voya Financial Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Voya Financial Inc. 0.00% 5.8% 0.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Voya Financial Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Voya Financial Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Voya Financial Inc. is $63.67, which is potential 24.77% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Voya Financial Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Voya Financial Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Voya Financial Inc. -1.7% 0.3% 3.14% 21.74% 10.03% 39.94%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Voya Financial Inc.

Summary

Voya Financial Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Voya Financial, Inc. operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through five segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Annuities, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services in corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities; and rollover individual retirement accounts and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services. This segment sells its products to corporate, education, healthcare, and other non-profit and government entities, as well as institutional and individual customers; and through third-party administrators, wirehouse affiliated brokers, registered investment advisors, independent sales agents, and consulting firms. The Investment Management segment provides fixed income, equity, multi-asset, and alternative products and solutions to individual and institutional customers directly, as well as through consultant channel, banks, broker-dealers, and independent financial advisers. The Annuities segment offers fixed and indexed annuities, tax-qualified mutual fund custodial products, and other investment-only products and payout annuities through independent marketing organizations, independent and affiliated broker-dealers, banks, independent insurance agents, and pension products. The Individual Life segment provides wealth protection and transfer opportunities through universal, variable, and term life products. The Employee Benefits segment offers stop loss, group life, voluntary employee-paid, and disability products through consultants, brokers, third-party administrators, enrollment firms, and technology partners. The company was formerly known as ING U.S., Inc. and changed its name to Voya Financial, Inc. in April 2014. Voya Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.