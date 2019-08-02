Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s results

We are contrasting Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 6.59%. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
|The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust
|-1.57%
|0.58%
|-2.67%
|-16.68%
|-12.83%
|11.28%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.