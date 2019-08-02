Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s results

We are contrasting Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGO)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 6.59%. On the other hand, insiders held about 79.67% of The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust -1.57% 0.58% -2.67% -16.68% -12.83% 11.28%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Gabelli Go Anywhere Trust.