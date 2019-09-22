Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.