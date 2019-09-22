Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s results

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and The Carlyle Group L.P. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 0%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
|The Carlyle Group L.P.
|0.16%
|3.51%
|6.6%
|11.09%
|3.81%
|22.97%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than The Carlyle Group L.P.
