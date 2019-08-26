Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 PJT Partners Inc. 41 2.57 N/A 0.96 43.83

Demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and PJT Partners Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. PJT Partners Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is presently more expensive than PJT Partners Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% PJT Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and PJT Partners Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 PJT Partners Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, PJT Partners Inc.’s average target price is $42, while its potential upside is 4.32%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and PJT Partners Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 58.8%. Comparatively, PJT Partners Inc. has 2.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% PJT Partners Inc. 13.61% 1.79% -1.93% -3.79% -23.44% 8.77%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than PJT Partners Inc.

Summary

PJT Partners Inc. beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.

PJT Partners Inc. provides various strategic advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales. The company also advices companies, creditors, and financial sponsors on recapitalizations, reorganizations, exchange offers, debt repurchases, capital raises, and distressed mergers and acquisitions. In addition, it offers private fund advisory and placement services for a range of investment strategies, including private equity, hedge fund, real estate, and secondary advisory. The company was formerly known as Blackstone Advisory Inc. and changed its name to PJT Partners Inc. in March 2015. PJT Partners Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.