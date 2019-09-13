Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Oxford Square Capital Corp. 6 4.58 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 16.94%. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Oxford Square Capital Corp. 0.6% 4.36% 4.69% 0.15% -9.09% 3.55%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Oxford Square Capital Corp.

Summary

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.