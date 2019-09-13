Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s results

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|6
|4.58
|N/A
|-0.17
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Oxford Square Capital Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Oxford Square Capital Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 16.94%. Insiders Competitively, owned 8.27% of Oxford Square Capital Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
|Oxford Square Capital Corp.
|0.6%
|4.36%
|4.69%
|0.15%
|-9.09%
|3.55%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. was more bullish than Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Summary
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats Oxford Square Capital Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
