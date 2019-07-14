Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|260.00
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 has Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.51%
|2.38%
|0%
|0%
|2.6%
|Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund
|-0.6%
|-0.54%
|2.3%
|-0.22%
|-6.65%
|10.15%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.
