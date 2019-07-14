Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.57% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund -0.6% -0.54% 2.3% -0.22% -6.65% 10.15%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.