Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s results

Both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 13 19.75 N/A 0.52 26.47

Table 1 demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NJV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 19.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund 0.22% 2.55% 2.73% 6.39% 8.58% 7.22%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund

Summary

Nuveen New Jersey Municipal Value Fund beats on 6 of the 7 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.