Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.68 N/A 1.75 5.72

Table 1 demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hennessy Advisors Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. is presently more expensive than Hennessy Advisors Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29% are Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. had bullish trend while Hennessy Advisors Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.