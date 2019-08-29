Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)’s results

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.59 N/A 2.13 16.32

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Federated Investors Inc. Federated Investors Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Federated Investors Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 41.06% and 91.4% respectively. Comparatively, 3.4% are Federated Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.