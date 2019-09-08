Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)’s results

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.88 N/A 3.34 13.33

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp. Eaton Vance Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Eaton Vance Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

On the other hand, Eaton Vance Corp.’s potential upside is 5.87% and its average price target is $46.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 41.06% and 74.6% respectively. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats on 9 of the 10 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.