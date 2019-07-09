Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00 Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 145 3.44 N/A 14.34 9.89

Demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. 0.00% 24.5% 16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares and 59.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.2% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6% Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. -2.17% 0.96% -6.37% -14.56% -23.72% -5.15%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has 2.6% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance.

Summary

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.