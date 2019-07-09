Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|260.00
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|145
|3.44
|N/A
|14.34
|9.89
Demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The company with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|0.00%
|24.5%
|16%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares and 59.1% of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.2% are Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.51%
|2.38%
|0%
|0%
|2.6%
|Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc.
|-2.17%
|0.96%
|-6.37%
|-14.56%
|-23.72%
|-5.15%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has 2.6% stronger performance while Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. has -5.15% weaker performance.
Summary
Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
