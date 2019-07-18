Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.46 N/A 0.05 290.96

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 has Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 41.06% and 22.19% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.93% 2.37% 7.59% 9.56% 5.08% 9.93%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 7 factors.