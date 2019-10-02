Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)’s results

Both Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 50.45M 0.04 262.89 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 46 12.58 11.84M 1.20 33.70

Demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 502,490,039.84% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25,600,000.00% 9.2% 4.9%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 0.79% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 12 factors.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.