Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|260.00
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|14
|14.76
|N/A
|0.33
|42.38
Demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 7.11%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.51%
|2.38%
|0%
|0%
|2.6%
|BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
|1.29%
|-1.73%
|5.62%
|11.51%
|-6.65%
|13.14%
For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.
Summary
BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
