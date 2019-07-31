Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)’s results

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.76 N/A 0.33 42.38

Demonstrates Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 7.11%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.01% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 1.29% -1.73% 5.62% 11.51% -6.65% 13.14%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.