Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC)’s results

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:BKCC), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 260.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 6 5.12 N/A 0.14 44.64

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation 2 0 0 1.00

On the other hand, BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s potential downside is -6.05% and its consensus target price is $5.75.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 41.06% and 37.23%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.69% of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.51% 2.38% 0% 0% 2.6% BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation -1.28% 1.82% -0.48% 1.99% 0.16% 16.45%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.