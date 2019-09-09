Reviewing Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (SPAQ)’s and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)’s results

As Asset Management businesses, Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. (NYSE:BCSF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89 Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 19 6.46 N/A 1.15 15.79

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. and Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.00% 6% 3.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 41.06% of Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 30.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.2% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74% Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. 0.33% -1.84% -10.35% -7.18% 0% 7.93%

For the past year Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc.

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. beats Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.