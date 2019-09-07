Reviewing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN)’s results

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Zafgen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFGN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 104 64.62 N/A -2.36 0.00 Zafgen Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Zafgen Inc. 0.00% -70.6% -52.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.03 beta means Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 103.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Zafgen Inc.’s 148.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the -0.48 beta.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Zafgen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Zafgen Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zafgen Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 13.78% and an $115 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Zafgen Inc. is $4.93, which is potential 608.13% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Zafgen Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Zafgen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 81.8%. 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.14% are Zafgen Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Zafgen Inc. -13.33% -22.22% -64.45% -78.89% -91.17% -81.62%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance while Zafgen Inc. has -81.62% weaker performance.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Zafgen Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Zafgen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for patients suffering from metabolic diseases comprising type 2 diabetes and obesity. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ZGN-1061, a fumagillin-class MetAP2 inhibitor administered by subcutaneous injection, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial and profiled for its utility in the treatment of metabolic diseases. Zafgen, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.