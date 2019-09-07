Reviewing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s results

Both Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 104 64.62 N/A -2.36 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

In table 1 we can see Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $115, with potential upside of 13.78%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 88.2% and 2.46% respectively. Insiders held 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance while Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. has -6.36% weaker performance.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.