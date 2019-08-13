Reviewing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Realm Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:RLM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 98 64.38 N/A -2.36 0.00 Realm Therapeutics Plc 3 46.93 N/A -2.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Realm Therapeutics Plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Realm Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -1.50% at a $95.79 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Realm Therapeutics Plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 46.35%. About 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Realm Therapeutics Plc has 31.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Realm Therapeutics Plc -7.35% -10.71% -32.98% 4.17% 0% 35.14%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Realm Therapeutics Plc

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Realm Therapeutics Plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Realm Therapeutics Plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of immune-mediated diseases in adults and children. Its product pipeline includes PRO22, a topical gel, which is conducting initial Phase II clinical studies for the treatment of atopic dermatitis. The company was formerly known as PuriCore plc and changed its name to Realm Therapeutics Plc in December 2016. Realm Therapeutics Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.