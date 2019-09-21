Reviewing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM)’s results

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 106 67.76 N/A -2.36 0.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.52 N/A -3.98 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125%

Volatility and Risk

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.03 beta indicates that its volatility is 103.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. Pulmatrix Inc.’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.33 beta.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Pulmatrix Inc. which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.9 Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$115 is Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 12.35%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Pulmatrix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 19.6%. Insiders owned 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance while Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.