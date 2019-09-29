Reviewing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 101 -0.95 37.69M -2.36 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 -0.26 149.35M -0.76 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 37,416,856.94% -16.7% -11% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 2,695,848,375.45% -102% -64.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.03 shows that Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand, has 1.91 beta which makes it 91.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $8 consensus price target and a 53.26% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 77.7%. Insiders held roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. beats Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.