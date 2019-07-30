Reviewing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 95 55.15 N/A -2.18 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 4 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -235% -125.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.42 beta indicates that Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 142.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, OncoCyte Corporation’s beta is 6.39 which is 539.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor OncoCyte Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than OncoCyte Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 OncoCyte Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential is -3.23% at a $95.79 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Spark Therapeutics Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 22.3% respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 7.1%. Competitively, 47.3% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% OncoCyte Corporation 12.5% 19.43% 30.57% 165.26% 110% 265.22%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than OncoCyte Corporation.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors OncoCyte Corporation.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.