Reviewing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 95 56.56 N/A -2.36 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 11 66.47 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6. Competitively, Liquidia Technologies Inc. has 5.6 and 5.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price is $95.79, while its potential downside is -5.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 88.2% and 61.4%. Insiders held roughly 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Liquidia Technologies Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.