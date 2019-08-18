Reviewing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

This is a contrast between Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 99 66.58 N/A -2.36 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 14.90 N/A -6.84 0.00

Demonstrates Spark Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility & Risk

Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.03 beta, while its volatility is 103.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has a 2.2 beta and it is 120.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. Its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s Current Ratio is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

The downside potential is -4.75% for Spark Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $95.79. Competitively La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has an average target price of $25.33, with potential upside of 159.53%. The information presented earlier suggests that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company looks more robust than Spark Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares and 88.8% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company shares. 7.2% are Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.1% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has -11.35% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.