Reviewing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s results

Both Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 91 53.74 N/A -2.18 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 6 23.50 N/A -3.13 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -96% -66.1%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.42 beta means Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 142.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 3.04 beta which makes it 204.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are 7.1 and 7.1 respectively. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 5 2.71

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -1.92% and an $95.79 average price target. Competitively Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $13.43, with potential upside of 69.79%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 92.6% and 95.3% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 1.7% -6.81% -47.71% -58.71% -73.68% -48.88%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.