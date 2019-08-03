Reviewing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

Both Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 95 56.56 N/A -2.36 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spark Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.6 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Spark Therapeutics Inc. and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -5.65% for Spark Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $95.79.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.3% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 61.71% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -1.19% -4.52% 3.96% 96.53% 13.49% 179.02%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.