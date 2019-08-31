Reviewing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s results

Since Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 103 64.28 N/A -2.36 0.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 10 11.48 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 highlights Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.6. On the competitive side is, Bicycle Therapeutics plc which has a 8.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Bicycle Therapeutics plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Bicycle Therapeutics plc 0 1 2 2.67

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 18.06% and an $115 average price target. Competitively Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $18.67, with potential upside of 154.36%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Bicycle Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 22% of Bicycle Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors. Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.2%. Comparatively, Bicycle Therapeutics plc has 21.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Bicycle Therapeutics plc -1.77% -16.55% 0% 0% 0% -31.16%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has 155.54% stronger performance while Bicycle Therapeutics plc has -31.16% weaker performance.

Summary

Bicycle Therapeutics plc beats on 6 of the 9 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.