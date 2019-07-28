Reviewing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)’s results

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 94 54.64 N/A -2.18 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.42 and it happens to be 142.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s 244.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.44 beta.

Liquidity

5.9 and 5.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Spark Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $95.79, while its potential downside is -2.33%. On the other hand, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s potential downside is -9.71% and its average target price is $25. The results provided earlier shows that Spark Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 19.9% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Axsome Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.