Reviewing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)’s results

Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Altimmune Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 101 66.95 N/A -2.36 0.00 Altimmune Inc. 3 3.41 N/A -15.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -16.7% -11% Altimmune Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -71%

Volatility & Risk

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 103.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.03 beta. Altimmune Inc. on the other hand, has 3.05 beta which makes it 205.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Altimmune Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.4 while its Quick Ratio is 13.4. Altimmune Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Spark Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Altimmune Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 9 0 2.00 Altimmune Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is $107.06, with potential upside of 5.86%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 88.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 9.4% of Altimmune Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 7.2% of Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.29% of Altimmune Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. 3.31% -2.42% -5.69% 117.62% 36.68% 155.54% Altimmune Inc. 3% 0.84% -16.67% -27.71% -78.38% 16.5%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Altimmune Inc.

Summary

Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Altimmune Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Altimmune, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company, designs and develops immunotherapeutic products for treating acute respiratory infections, chronic viral infections, and cancer. The company develops NasoVAX, an intranasally administered recombinant influenza vaccine that has completed Phase I clinical trials; and HepTcell, an immunotherapy for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus, which is in Phase I clinical trials. Its preclinical stage products include NasoShield, a vaccine for the prevention of anthrax disease following inhalation of pathogen spores; and Oncosyn, an immunotherapeutic for treating solid cancer indications, such as lung, colorectal, melanoma, breast, ovarian, and others. The company was formerly known as Vaxin Inc. Altimmune, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.