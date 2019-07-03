Reviewing Spark Therapeutics Inc. (ONCE)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Spark Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spark Therapeutics Inc. 87 56.15 N/A -2.18 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Spark Therapeutics Inc. is 5.6 while its Current Ratio is 5.9. Meanwhile, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 3.1. Spark Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Spark Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Spark Therapeutics Inc. 0 10 1 2.09 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Spark Therapeutics Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -6.53% and an $95.79 consensus price target. Competitively Aileron Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $6, with potential upside of 769.57%. Based on the data given earlier, Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Spark Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.6% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 23.9% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 7.1% of Spark Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Spark Therapeutics Inc. -0.92% -2.41% 119.55% 153.74% 38.16% 177.21% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Spark Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Spark Therapeutics Inc. beats Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Spark Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of gene therapy products for patients suffering from debilitating genetic diseases. Its products include voretigene neparvovec, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of genetic blinding conditions called inherited retinal diseases caused by non sex-linked, autosomal recessive, or biallelic mutations in the RPE65 gene; and SPK-CHM that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia. The company's products also comprise SPK-7001 that is in Phase 1/2 trial for choroideremia; SPK-9001, which is in Phase 1/2 trial for hemophilia B; and SPK-8011 that is in Phase 1/2 trial hemophilia A. In addition, its product candidates and development programs include SPK-FVIII program to treat hemophilia A; SPK-TPP1 program for the treatment of a form of Batten disease and Huntington's disease; RhoNova for the treatment of rhodopsin-linked autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and SPK-LHON for treating Leber hereditary optic neuropathy, as well as preclinical programs in development for the treatment of rare genetic blinding conditions, hematologic disorders, and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development and commercialization of SPK-FIX product candidates in its gene therapy program for the treatment of hemophilia B. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.